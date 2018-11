received 12 inches or more of snow.

Record-breaking cold temperatures were found across many central United States cities on both Friday and Saturday.The mercury continued to drop on Saturday morning, setting records in many of the same communities.Snow also fell in many Midwest communities over the last couple of days.Lake-effect snow piled up downwind of Lake Superior.In Michigan's Lower Peninsula, the city of Grand Rapids had record snowfall for Saturday, November 10th.With more wintry weather and chilly temperatures in the forecast, be sure to follow WeatherNation on Facebook and Twitter for the latest information.