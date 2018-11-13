© Global Look Press



Where exactly the funds went, however, is still being investigated

Nearly $70 billion

EDITOR'S NOTE: The original version of this story relied on Al-Arabiya's interpretation of the LIA statement. The LIA has since contacted RT and provided a copy of the statement that does not suggest that the money was embezzled or misused by militant groups, although the investigation of what happened to the funds remains ongoing.

Interest on Muammar Gaddafi's frozen funds in Belgian banks is not subject to UN sanctions and has not been misused or embezzled, the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) insisted following reports to the contrary.Thehad been deposited in "special authority accounts abroad," until the end of October 2017, when the payments stopped, the LIA said, as quoted by the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya network., the Libyan agency noted.Citing British and Belgian legal documents, the LIA insists that interest on frozen assets is not subject to the sanctions, and had been regularly paid out to their accounts., the agency said in a statement provided to RT.or moved since the end of October 2017, the agency said. "We want to assure all Libyans that all LIA frozen assets are safe and secure."In late October, Brussels-based public-service broadcasting organization RTBF reported that Belgium prosecutors had launched an investigation into whether Belgian banks paid out interest and dividends on accounts frozen under UN sanctions in 2011.This was based on a claim by the panel of UN experts on Libya in early September, which said the interest payments violated the sanctions regime and "could lead to the misuse and misappropriation of funds."Reacting to reports in the Belgian media, the LIA said the information on withdrawing the interest of UN-frozen Libyan funds represented "mere allegations" and there wasThe work of the LIA has been negatively impacted by the long-standing political instability in war-torn Libya.in control of Tripoli who interfered in LIA's work, according to the UN report.