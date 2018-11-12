© Reuters / Ilya Naymushin

An ominous video of a snow tsunami covering the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk reminds us to brace ourselves for the coming winter.This winter, before complaining about running out of your house to heat your car in the morning, consider that the unfortunate residents of Krasnoyarsk Siberia are currently lucky if they can get their door open in the first place.If it wasn't enough that the city's residents have to deal with temperatures as low as -50°, on Sunday, the Siberian Times posted a timelapse video to their Twitter account which captures a massive snow cloud rolling over the city like a tsunami. The video has been viewed about 12,000 times, provoking awe over the power of nature, along with stress over the coming seasonal-struggles of winter.Krasnoyarsk is Siberia's third largest city, and, for whatever unimaginable reason, home to a little over a million (very cold-resistant) people. It is also an important junction on the legendary Trans-Siberian railroad. Russian writer Anton Chekhov once referred to it as the most beautiful city in Siberia - although this would be hard verify given the city's current condition.