© Global Look / Frank Röder

© Wichita County Sheriff's Office



What would you do if you won the lotto? The question often inspires people to fantasize about world trips and private jets. But a Texas couple had a different answer. They used the money to bail their child-abuser son out of jail.Registered sex offender Jason Wayne Carlile was being held at the Wichita County Jail, facing one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. He previously served time for buying a 15-year-old girl and has a separate conviction for indecency with a child.the Times Record News reports His trial is scheduled to begin next month and he has pleaded not guilty. During the latest hearing in the case, prosecutors argued he is a flight risk because he now has access to a large sum of money.They noted that he previously fled to Mexico when charges were pending in his cases. He was only caught because he had to receive medical treatment following a motorbike accident, the local newspaper reports.Because of this, the judge placed restrictions on the predator. Court documents say he must surrender his passport to prosecutors, he must wear a GPS monitor, and he has been handed a daily curfew from 7pm to 10am. He must also stay in Wichita County and live at an apartment in Wichita Falls.