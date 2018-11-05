The dispute concerns gas blocks, with Turkey furious about the energy cooperation of these Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt in the East Mediterranean Sea. While Turkish warships have been active, it appears Turkey is taking a new approach to this hybrid war.
As KeepTalkingGreece.com reports, a new Turkish narrative, based on paranoia and conspiracy theories, has been launched claiming that Greece, Israel and Egypt are part of the murder plot of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, presumably in an effort to garner global opinion against their energy-hording neighbors.
"Greece, Israel and Egypt are part of murder plot involving slain Saudi Arabia journalist Khashoggi in Istanbul," Yigit Bulut said in TRT Television, where he is a frequent guest.Enlisting the 'good old traditional perception' that Turkey is surrounded by enemies, KeepTalkingGreece notes that Bulut said:
It is worth noting that Russia and Turkey have come closer recently due to Syria, a cooperation sealed with armament sales to Ankara triggering the anger of US and the NATO of which Turkey is a member."a belt extending from Europe to Israel has always harbored hostility towards Turkey they never wanted Turks in this region. Europe even made Turks to fight unnecessary wars against Russia."
Bulut vowed that Turkey will continue oil and gas exploration in the East Mediterranean off-shore Cyprus.
Comment: Everyone in the region is anxious to secure gas reserves against future instability. Turkey is the most extreme expression of that anxiety.