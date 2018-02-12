© China Newsphoto / Reuters

Cyprus has accused Turkey of obstructing a drilling rig from reaching an exploration area in the east Mediterranean. The Italian energy firm Eni was set to undertake exploratory drilling for natural gas.Turkey, which does not have diplomatic relations with Cyprus, says that some areas of the so-called exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Cyprus are under Turkish jurisdiction. The island was split some 45 years ago between the internationally-recognized, Greek Cypriot Republic of Cyprus in the south and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Turkey.Ankara also urged international corporations not to back the activities by the Greek Cypriot government. Italy's Eni, along with Total of France and ExxonMobil of the US, are currently licensed to search for offshore hydrocarbons off Cyprus' southern coast.At the same time, President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades accused Turkey of violating international law by blocking the ship, pledging to take "necessary steps."Italy in its turn is following the matter "at the highest level through its diplomats in Nicosia and Ankara, and following all possible diplomatic steps to resolve the question," a spokesman for the Italian foreign ministry said.According to Eni's spokesperson "the vessel has prudently executed the orders, and will remain in position pending an evolution of the situation."