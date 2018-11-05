Criticism

more than 150 people were arrested on charges of arson, vandalism, and violence

the protesters caused around $1.2 billion in damages.

The husband of a Pakistani Christian womanof blasphemy after eight years on death row has pleaded for asylum from Western countries, saying his family was in great danger in Pakistan."I am requesting [U.S.] President Donald Trump to help us to leave [the country], and I am requesting the prime minister of the U.K. help us and as far as possible grant us freedom," Asia Bibi's husband said in a video message, news agencies reported on November 4.The husband, Ashiq Masih, also called on Canadian leaders for help.The case has attracted global attention, andThe government is now facing criticism for making a deal with the radical Tehrik-e Labaik Pakistan party (TLP) and for failing to take action against the leaders of the protests.However,Criminal cases have been registered against hundreds of demonstrators and protest organizers, Dawn newspaper reported on November 4.Senior police officer Nayab Haider said thatduring the demonstrations. He said that police were using video clips to identify those involved inA government official estimated thatOn November 4 in the southern port city of Karachi, some 2,000 supporters of an Islamic party held a protest march against Bibi's acquittal but they remained peaceful., and the mere rumor of committing the crime can incite lynching.Approximately 40 people are believed to be on death row or serving a life sentence in Pakistan for blasphemy, according to a 2018 report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.