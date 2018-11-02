© Missile Defense Agency



The US Missile Defense Agency has been practicing shooting down a land-based medium-range ballistic missile, just as Washington prepares for its withdrawal from the cornerstone INF nuclear non-proliferation agreement.Footage of the test shows USS John Finn tracking, engaging and shooting down a medium-range ballistic missile fired from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii using SM-3 Block IIA.Even though the US describes it as a "target missile," Moscow has repeatedly said that tests such as the October 26 test seem to be in clear violation of the 1987 INF treaty which prohibits the development, production and deployment of land-based ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of between 500km and 5,500km.Announcing his country's withdrawal from the INF, Trump once again boldly accused Russia of breaching the agreement by secretly developing ground-launched cruise missiles, as usual providing no details or evidence.Russia, meanwhile, has its own, rather clearly-defined issues with how the US interprets the treaty.