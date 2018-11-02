© REUTERS / Umit Bektas



A Turkish court ruled that US pastor Andrew Brunson's statements of not having links to Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement, referred to by Ankara as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), are groundless, the Anadolu news agency reported Thursday citing the ruling."The defendant claimed that he didn't contact with representatives of Gulen's movement and other criminal organizations as it contradicts his religious views..." the ruling reads as quoted by the local media.According to the court, Brunson also provided support to FETO, while Gulen's supporters, including Baz, helped the pastor solve his problems.The court said thatThe ruling goes on to say that Brunson could get support like this only from FETO representatives.The relations between Ankara and Washington have soured in the recent years over the case of Brunson, among other issues. The United States responded to his detention by the imposition of sanctions against Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, accusing them of human rights violations.Brunson was detained three years ago over his alleged ties to Gulen, accused by Turkey of plotting the 2016 failed military coup. The pastor was released from prison in July 2018, only to be moved to house arrest.Another wave of tensions between the two countries occurred following the decision of US President Donald Trump to authorize the doubling of previously imposed import tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively. The US move resulted in the Turkish lira hitting a historic low. Turkey in response to the US decision increased tariffs on 22 types of US goods worth $533 million. In particular, the country introduced higher levies on US cars, alcohol, fruit, cosmetics and tobacco.