© Global Look / Liu Jie

The Trump administration has found the perfect blank slate to push its uniquely belligerent foreign policy at the UN: Heather Nauert, a former Fox News host who had zero political experience until joining the Trump team last year., taking over from Nikki Haley, who announced last month that she would leave at the end of the year amid fierce speculation that she was planning a presidential run in 2020.Here are just a few examples from her briefings over the past year:1.(in an effort to convince reporters Russia was responsible for the Skripal poisoning, despite the absence of proof)2.(apparently lacking confidence in her own abilities doing just that)3.(citing the Allied landings in Normandy during World War 2 as an example of US bonds with Germany 4.You have a good day and sometimes you have a bad day, right?" (after Erdogan claimed the US's arrest of a Turkish trader was "a plot against Turkey ")5.(after AP reporters questioned the government's decision to search Russian diplomatic properties)Before entering the Trump White House in April 2017, Nauert was a presenter on Fox & Friends, one of the president's favorite news programs. She caught his eye by tweeting that she would buy two pairs of Ivanka Trump brand shoes after Nordstrom's stopped selling the line. After watching her put her foot in her mouth for the past year, it's clear why she needed that second pair of shoes.