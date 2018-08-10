© AP Photo / Khalil Senosi

State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert deflected questions about a US-backed Saudi airstrike that killed dozens of children in Yemen, instead choosing to highlight "Houthi attacks" against Saudi Arabia.The State Department has "seen the news reports" about a Saudi-led coalition airstrike that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 70 - most of whom were children - in northern Saada, Yemen, but "because we are not there on the ground," Nauert told reports during a press briefing on Thursday.She added that the United States is "certainly concerned" about the "reports," and "regrets any loss of civilian life." Nauert alsoInsisting that she had no other details or information on the matter, Nauert then chided reporters at the briefing for ignoring the "devastation" in Yemen."You all rarely ask about the issue that has been unfolding, and the devastation that has taken place in Yemen, let's look at some of things that have been happening in Yemen," Nauert said to journalists.Nauert did not clarify what she meant by her last sentence, which seems to imply that the deadly airstrike - which hit a bus full of children - was a retaliatory measure. The Saudi-led coalition has described the strikes as "legitimate," claiming that Houthi rebels used the children as human shields. The United States has provided the Saudi-led coalition with weapons and logistical support during the three-year conflict.