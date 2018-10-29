is not used to seeing snowfall this early before winter. Most snow falls in January.

Sunday's drop in temperatures throughout Morocco has led to the first snowfall, reaching 30 centimeters in Ifrane.Ifrane, known as Morocco's "Switzerland,"With snow-covered evergreens and steep-peaked houses, Ifrane becomes a winter wonderland with each snowfall.Locals in the Atlas Mountain villages of Imouzzer, El Hajeb, and Boulemane and the city of Midelt also woke up to snow on the ground.The National Meteorological Directorate predicts strong winds Monday—from 70 to 90 kilometers per hour—in the regions of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, Fez-Meknes, Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, Beni Mellal-Khenifra, and Casablanca-Settat.Heavy rains, from 30 to 50 millimeters, are forecasted for Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. in Chefchaouen, Fahs-Anjra, Kenitra, Larache, Ouazzane, Tangier-Assilah, and Tetouan.Rain is also forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday in Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, Ifrane, Khenifra, and Midelt.Cold temperatures, between -3 and 10 degrees Celsius, will dominate Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, Figuig, Guercif, Ifrane, Jerada, Khenifra, Midelt, Ouarzazate, Sefrou, Taza, and Tinghir.