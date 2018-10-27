Gorbachev criticized the planned US withdrawal from the milestone Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which was announced last week. On Thursday, the retired leader offered his take on what is currently happening between the US and Russia, and what is likely to come next in an op-ed published in the New York Times.
"A new arms race has been announced. The INF Treaty is not the first victim of the militarization of world affairs."
The first and only president of the USSR warned that Donald Trump's decision further dismantles the security system forged after World War II. The Republican president is keen to "release the United States from any obligations, any constraints, and not just regarding nuclear missiles," Gorbachev wrote. And that, in turn, would see the demise of all accords that helped secure peace since the defeat of the Axis.
It's a path to war with no victory possible. But Russia will not and should not sit idle and let this happen, Gorbachev said.
"There will be no winner in a 'war of all against all' - particularly if it ends in a nuclear war. And that is a possibility that cannot be ruled out. Faced with this dire threat to peace, we are not helpless. We must not resign, we must not surrender."Russia should "take a firm but balanced stand" and reach out to international partners. "I hope that America's allies will, upon sober reflection, refuse to be launch pads for new American missiles," Gorbachev wrote.
The INF Treaty banned the development and deployment of land-based missiles with ranges of between 500km and 5,500km by the USSR and the USA. This allowed for a radical denuclearization of the European continent and reduced the risk of an accidental nuclear conflict. It also paved the way for the reduction of longer-range strategic nuclear missiles, the last round of which came in 2010.
Washington and Moscow have been accusing each other of violating the terms of the INF Treaty in various ways. As the US withdraws from the accord, denuclearization will be reversed, Gorbachev predicts.
"I am being asked whether I feel bitter watching the demise of what I worked so hard to achieve," he writes. "But this is not a personal matter. Much more is at stake."
Comment: The 'art of the deal' should only be approached if the 'destruction of the world' is not in the balance. Assurances? We haven't heard much from the US on this aspect.