"There will be no winner in a 'war of all against all' - particularly if it ends in a nuclear war. And that is a possibility that cannot be ruled out. Faced with this dire threat to peace, we are not helpless. We must not resign, we must not surrender."

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has lashed out at American plans to withdraw from the crucial INF Treaty that he signed with Ronald Reagan 30 years ago.Gorbachev criticized the planned US withdrawal from the milestone Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which was announced last week. On Thursday, the retired leader offered his take on what is currently happening between the US and Russia, and what is likely to come next in an op-ed published in the New York Times.The first and only president of the USSR warned thatThe Republican president is keen to "release the United States from any obligations, any constraints, and not just regarding nuclear missiles," Gorbachev wrote. And that, in turn, would see the demise of all accords that helped secure peace since the defeat of the Axis.Gorbachev said.Russia should "take a firm but balanced stand" and reach out to international partners. "I hope that America's allies will, upon sober reflection, refuse to be launch pads for new American missiles," Gorbachev wrote.The INF Treaty banned the development and deployment of land-based missiles with ranges of between 500km and 5,500km by the USSR and the USA.Washington and Moscow have been accusing each other of violating the terms of the INF Treaty in various ways. As the US withdraws from the accord, denuclearization will be reversed, Gorbachev predicts."I am being asked whether I feel bitter watching the demise of what I worked so hard to achieve," he writes. "But this is not a personal matter. Much more is at stake."