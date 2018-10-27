President Vladimir Putin landed in Istanbul, Turkey, where he is expected to discuss the Syrian peace settlement with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel.The leaders will be. They are expected to assess the Syrian peace process and exchange ideas in relation to the situation on the ground.Putin had also discussed Syria in a phone conversation with French leader Emmanuel Macron. During the talks, Macron suggested extending the Idlib ceasefire agreement and firmly condemned the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian conflict.Last month, Russia and Turkey agreed to establish a buffer zone in the northwestern Idlib province, which is considered the last remaining stronghold of the anti-government militants.