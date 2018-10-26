© REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger



The White House has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a visit sometime in early 2019, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Friday.They previously held a comprehensive bilateral summit in Helsinki. But the proposed follow-up meeting was postponed, apparently due to domestic criticism of Trump, who was accused of cozying up to the Russian president.Putin last had a meeting with a US president on American soil in 2015, when he talked with Barack Obama on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly meeting.