The FDA defines a supplement as any vitamin, enzyme, botanical, amino acid, or mineral that is not intended to cure or prevent a disease. It's estimated that 50 to 70% of Americans take a dietary supplement and we would venture to guess that most consumers purposely intend to cure or prevent a disease by taking supplements or, at the very least, correct a perceived or actual deficiency. Whether it is a genuine effort to enhance an already healthy lifestyle or a futile attempt to out-supplement a bad diet, the consumption -- or over-consumption in some cases -- of supplements begs the question: Are these pills as efficacious as their proponents would have you believe? Are people treating supplements like magic pills and popping them willy-nilly just because they're "natural"?There are plenty of supplement haters out there who try to warn people away from supplementing citing their danger or uselessness. So what's a person to do? Join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness Show as we try to balance the anti-supplement hype with legitimate questions that every consumer should consider before randomly shoving pills down their throats.Stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where the topic will be Canine Stress Syndrome.01:29:57