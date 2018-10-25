© Reuters / Damir Sagolj

The former commander of the US Army in Europe has issued a sobering assessment of the deteriorating state of US-Chinese relations, predicting that it's very likely the two nations will be at war in fifteen years.Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum on Wednesday, Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges said that the United States will have to shift its military to the Pacific "to deal with the Chinese threat" - requiring Europe to take a more active role in its own defenses.Funding and training for European security will still remain a top priority for Washington, Hodges emphasized, adding that the US will also have to prepare for "the eventuality that in 10 or 15 years we're going to be having to fight in the Pacific."The former commander told the Associated Press thataccusing Beijing of stealing technology and. He claimed that in Europe, China owns more than 10 percent of the ports.Hodges served as the US Army commander in Europe from 2014 until last year.His remarks come amid a slew of economic, political and military tensions between Washington and Beijing. In recent months,, in what it claims is an effort to ensure freedom of navigation in the waterways around China. Beijing has described the frequent incursions as dangerous provocations.Relations are also souring on the economic front. Citing alleged Chinese theft of technologies, as well the US trade deficit with China, Trump slapped tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods in September. Beijing reciprocated with tariffs of their own.Trump has also accused China of trying to meddle in upcoming elections. Beijing has firmly denied the allegations, which have yet to be substantiated by evidence.