© Getty Images



About the Author:

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist and Herald Radio host.

In aleading up to the hotly contested midterms the Democratic party demonstrated - quite calamitously - how ill equipped they are toward reclaiming majority party status on Nov. 6.Warren, long haunted by her dubious claims of Native American ancestry, decided just three weeks out from the election to release a self commissioned DNA test that proved she's no more Native American than the average white American.You read that right. Pocohantas, as the president likes to call her, confirmed what voters with two eyes here in the Bay State have known all along -The former Harvard Law prof's own DNA test determined she may have as little as 1⁄1024th percent Native American. Basically, like many Americans.Talk about a botched PR rollout making Warren a national political laughingstock while simultaneously elevating Geoff Diehl's candidacy.Yikes.Then there's two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton, who in the height of the #MeToo eraSeriously? On what planet?That is the definition of sexual harassment.If liberals think a fake Indian can take down Trump - and the booming economy his administration has ushered in, not to mention historic low unemployment - they're seriously out of touch.