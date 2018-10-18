Take two of its top so-called "leaders" U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Hillary Clinton. Both did more harm to their party in the past 72 hours than anything Trump has ever tweeted - even at 3 a.m.
Warren, long haunted by her dubious claims of Native American ancestry, decided just three weeks out from the election to release a self commissioned DNA test that proved she's no more Native American than the average white American.
You read that right. Pocohantas, as the president likes to call her, confirmed what voters with two eyes here in the Bay State have known all along - she's no Indian.
The former Harvard Law prof's own DNA test determined she may have as little as 1⁄1024th percent Native American. Basically, like many Americans.
Talk about a botched PR rollout making Warren a national political laughingstock while simultaneously elevating Geoff Diehl's candidacy. All over a DNA test that proves she's white.
Yikes.
Then there's two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton, who in the height of the #MeToo era told a CBS correspondent on Sunday that her husband's infamous affair with Monica Lewinsky while president was not an abuse of power.
Seriously? On what planet?
Here on Earth, there is no one more powerful than the president of the United States. Secondly, it's no secret that Monica Lewinsky at the time of the affair was a very young, naive and subordinate White House intern Clinton sexually exploited. That is the definition of sexual harassment.
Bottom line: If liberals think a fake Indian can take down Trump - and the booming economy his administration has ushered in, not to mention historic low unemployment - they're seriously out of touch.
About the Author:
Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist and Herald Radio host.
Comment: See also: