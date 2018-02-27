Society's Child
Monica Lewinsky: #MeToo - My relationship with Bill began with "gross abuse of power"
Naomi Lim
Washington Examiner
Mon, 26 Feb 2018 17:41 UTC
Washington Examiner
Mon, 26 Feb 2018 17:41 UTC
"I am in awe of the sheer courage of the women who have stood up and begun to confront entrenched beliefs and institutions," Lewinsky wrote in Vanity Fair ahead of the 20th anniversary this March of independent counsel Ken Starr's investigation which expanded to include her relationship with president.
Lewinsky argued "something fundamentally changed in our society in 1998," when the affair first came to light, "and it is changing again as we enter in the second year of the Trump presidency."
But she acknowledged she was still unsure where she "fit in personally" within the movement.
"There are many more women and men whose voices and stories need to be heard before mine," Lewinsky continued. "There are even some people who feel my White House experiences don't have a place in this movement, as what transpired between Bill Clinton and myself was not sexual assault, although we now recognize that it constituted a gross abuse of power."
Lewinsky's affair with Clinton began in 1995 when she was a 22-year-old intern during his administration's first term. It culminated in Clinton's impeachment by the House of Representatives before the Senate acquitted him of perjury and obstruction of justice charges.
Lewinsky added that, at 44, she is only just becoming cognizant of the power dynamics at play at the time, in large part thanks to awareness inculcated by the #MeToo movement.
"I now see how problematic it was that the two of us even got to a place where there was a question of consent," Lewinsky wrote. "Instead, the road that led there was littered with inappropriate abuse of authority, station, and privilege."
Lewinsky, who claims to have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder in the aftermath of Starr's very public investigation, now speaks out against cyberbullying.
Reader Comments
Lemuel Gulliver 2018-02-27T18:09:06Z
Excellent comment by SOTT. Mistress Lewinsky knew just exactly what she was doing, and did it willingly and calculatedly. She even saved the famous blue dress stained with Presidential semen as a souvenir. She is repulsive and disgusting, and the best thing she could do for the rest of the world is shut her mouth (finally --- you know what I mean) and go hide under a rock somewhere.
I agree. I think SOTT's comment is excellent.
I have great sympathy for women who are summarily jumped by the likes of a Weinstein. However, once a man has made an inappropriate comment, suggestion, or gropping of you and once you have clearly responded with "Don't use that language in front of me" or "Don't touch me," I note many of the women continued in relationships with these men because leaving the scene jeopardized their careers. Life ain't fair. You shouldn't have to leave, but if the only choice you have is to stay in your career and be taunted/touched without your consent, respect yourself and leave. Maybe no career...not fair...but bite the bullet, sisters. Power inequality will always appear in 3D...whether or not female v female; male v male; or male v female.
I have great sympathy for women who are summarily jumped by the likes of a Weinstein. However, once a man has made an inappropriate comment, suggestion, or gropping of you and once you have clearly responded with "Don't use that language in front of me" or "Don't touch me," I note many of the women continued in relationships with these men because leaving the scene jeopardized their careers. Life ain't fair. You shouldn't have to leave, but if the only choice you have is to stay in your career and be taunted/touched without your consent, respect yourself and leave. Maybe no career...not fair...but bite the bullet, sisters. Power inequality will always appear in 3D...whether or not female v female; male v male; or male v female.
Comment: Women tend to be attracted to men who are above them on the hierarchy of success. In other words, men who have power. Thus the other side of the equation also tends to be true: men tend to attract women below them in the power hierarchy. What #MeToo has done is to pathologize this aspect of basic human sexuality. Actually, it pathologizes only the men's role, painting all women in this dynamic as passive, innocent victims of men's patriarchal power.
Lewinsky admits that she didn't see anything wrong with her consensual relationship with Bill at the time. It's only in retrospect that she sees it as an "abuse of power" on his part, and a "gross" one at that. No mention of her role in their adulterous relationship, her attraction to his success, and her willingness to consent. It takes two to tango in a consensual relationship.
The net result of all this? Anytime a subordinate woman "gets" a successful, powerful man, it is an abuse of power on the man's part. Full stop. Female hypergamy has nothing to do with it. And that pretty much makes the majority of men guilty.