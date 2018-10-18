Loud boom in Sweetwater, TX
© KTXS
A loud boom was heard in Sweetwater.

Around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, people heard a loud boom that shook houses.

The police department also heard the boom, but dispatchers said they have not gotten any calls that would indicate what caused it.

The only calls the fire department has gotten is from people asking about the boom.

We can confirm the cause was not an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the closest earthquake today was a thousand miles away in Mona, Utah -- south of Salt Lake City.