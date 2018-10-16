© snowland cgtrader.com/KJN

"for many years now, the US has been making false accusations against Iran. On the basis of these accusations, Washington has been making illegal decisions to freeze Iranian assets and property, which is a direct violation of international law," Jelalvand pointed out.

"In response, Iranian lawyers accused the US of speculation on the terrorist threat from Iran, stressing that Washington is trying to evade responsibility and hush up the discussion of the main issue for which a meeting was convened, namely, the illegal alienation of Iranian property," Jelalvand said.

"a superpower which has long felt its impunity and ignored all international institutions and the international order as a whole. They can at any time lodge charges against any country they do not like. For example, they accuse Iran of involvement in the terrorist attack in Beirut in 1983, although the US has no documents or evidence of this involvement," she noted.

Commenting on Washington's attempts to alienate Iranian companies' ownership by freezing Iranian funds in US bank accounts, lawyer Maryam Jelalvand from Tehran University told Sputnik that "for many years now, the US has been making false accusations against Iran. On the basis of these accusations, Washington has been making illegal decisions to freeze Iranian assets and property, which is a direct violation of international law."

The representative of Iran in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Mohsen Mohebi, said in turn that the court should reject "all preliminary objections" made by the White House.

Describing Washington's allegation as unfair, lawyer Maryam Jelalvand from Tehran University said in an interview with Sputnik that "a superpower which has long felt its impunity and ignored all international institutions and the international order as a whole. They can at any time lodge charges against any country they do not like. For example, they accuse Iran of involvement in the terrorist attack in Beirut in 1983, although the US has no documents or evidence of this involvement."

She added that the US has been using a similar practice for several decades, threatening Tehran and blocking Iranian assets under various pretexts without turning to international courts.

When asked whether Iran would be able to unblock its frozen assets and prevail over Washington in the ICJ, Jelalvand called the US a superpower which has long felt its impunity.

The ICJ made this decision on alienating Iranian assets after consulting the Iranian side.

Tehran welcomed the UN court's ruling, emphasizing that it proves the US sanctions against Iranians are "cruel and illegal."