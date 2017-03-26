Iran has imposed sanctions against 15 US companies for "supporting terrorism" in response to new US sanctions against Tehran, according to local media.Tasnim news agency reported that Iranian Foreign Ministry made the move responding to new US sanctions against Tehran.On Friday, the United States sanctioned 30 individuals and entities in 10 countries this week for supplying goods and services in support of Iran's ballistic missile program. The sanctions are active as of March 21 and will remain in place for two years.