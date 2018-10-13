Last night protesters entered Fiola with the apparent purpose of confronting one of our guests. Recognizing that there was a potential for escalation, our stellar management team immediately defused the situation. Per our policy for events of this nature, the police were called that the guests escorted to privacy.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz described an incident from Monday when him and his wife were chased out of a D.C. restaurant by protesters during an appearance Friday on Fox News' "Hannity.""We showed up at a restaurant that we love, it's a delightful restaurant," Cruz began.When we left the restaurant, this actually has not been reported, but we left the restaurant, we went out the door and around the back alley," he continued.Cruz continued, "Now, I'll tell you a happy ending to that, about 10 minutes later the police arrived and they removed the protesters. And I asked Heidi, I said, 'okay, well what do you want to do now, do you want to go somewhere else? What do you want to do?' She said 'no. I like this restaurant, let's have date night.' So we went back through the kitchen, sat down at the same table and we had a delightful romantic dinner."The restaurant, Fiola, released a statement about the incident. It read in part:The owner of the restaurant announced a couple days ago that he has received death threats over how the issue was handled.