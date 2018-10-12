Snow covers soybean plants in Stutsman County,
© Jenny Schlecht/Agweek
Snow covers soybean plants in Stutsman County, N.D., on Oct. 10, 2018. The storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Hurricane Michael wiped out over a billion dollars, just after Florence did the same. Christian looks at how Philippines is frantically importing rice after Typhoon Mangkhut, how insurance actuaries are having to adjust to climate disasters, even as pizzas are shrinking and new studies declare that "meat" must soon be a thing of the past in order to "save the climate."


Sources