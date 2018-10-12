© Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian military has tested components of its nuclear deterrence,, intended for retaliation against enemy attack.All three components of the Russian nuclear triad were involved in the exercise on Thursday.The ministry released footage of the drill, which shows naval missile launches and the deployment of Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 bombers carrying missiles.Test launches were conducted by ships of the North and Pacific fleets as well as strategic bombers of the long-range aviation of the Russian Air Forces.The nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles hit their intended targets at four different ranges in various parts of Russia and Kazakhstan.