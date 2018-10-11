With 20 inches of snow falling between Monday and midday Wednesday, Wolf Creek Ski Area is slated to open for the season this weekend.For the time being, the ski area will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays, with three lifts operating on all-natural snow: Nova, Treasure and Bonanza, according to Sarah Stephens, assistant to the vice president of marketing and sales.That midway total had settled into a 14-inch base, she reported.Local appreciation rates will apply for the season opening, and ski school will be available for both adults and children.Too, the main day lodge will be open with a limited lunch menu, as well as the Pathfinder Bar in the upper lodge, Stephens explained. The ski rental and boarder dome will be open, as well.