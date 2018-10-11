© Southland District Council



Interesting views tonight out checking the sheep. Definitely room for improvement. @WeatherWatchNZ pic.twitter.com/MkiMTaRoUN — Sharon Paterson (@Dayzie72) October 10, 2018



The wintry blast that brought snow to high country areas of the South Island overnight is set to sweep up the country with gales and heavy rain.Snow fell in high country areas of Otago and Southland overnight, closing some roads.State Highway 94 between Te Anau and Milford which was closed from Hollyford Road because of snow, has reopened, but motorists are being warned to drive to the conditions.Heavy rain warnings and watches are in place for north west Nelson, the ranges of Buller and the Richmond Range.Mr Gullery said Up to 100mm of rain could fall in north-west Nelson.Gales of more than 90 km/h are also expected for the Kaikoura coast and in Wellington.Yesterday, temperatures dropped rapidly as the front moved up the South Island.Trampers are being urged not to head into alpine areas as the spring storm settles in over the South Island.The New Zealand Avalanche Advisory has issued alerts of dangerous avalanche conditions down to 1000m in some areas.Warnings are in place for Aoraki/Mt Cook, Fiordland, Arthur's Pass, Ohau and Two Thumbs.