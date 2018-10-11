Snow fell in high country areas of Otago and Southland overnight, closing some roads.
MetService says snow fell down to 200m in Southland.
State Highway 94 between Te Anau and Milford which was closed from Hollyford Road because of snow, has reopened, but motorists are being warned to drive to the conditions.
MetService forecaster Heath Gullery said the cold weather system wasn't over yet.
Heavy rain warnings and watches are in place for north west Nelson, the ranges of Buller and the Richmond Range.
Gales of more than 90 km/h are also expected for the Kaikoura coast and in Wellington.
Yesterday, temperatures dropped rapidly as the front moved up the South Island.
Interesting views tonight out checking the sheep. Definitely room for improvement. @WeatherWatchNZ pic.twitter.com/MkiMTaRoUN— Sharon Paterson (@Dayzie72) October 10, 2018
Trampers are being urged not to head into alpine areas as the spring storm settles in over the South Island.
The New Zealand Avalanche Advisory has issued alerts of dangerous avalanche conditions down to 1000m in some areas.
Warnings are in place for Aoraki/Mt Cook, Fiordland, Arthur's Pass, Ohau and Two Thumbs.