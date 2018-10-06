A 7-month-old baby girl is dead, the victim of a vicious dog bite at her grandparent's house.It happened at a home on Fairwood Avenue in Clearwater.The family pet, a pit bull mix named "Lynnie" attacked the baby.Judging by its size, Lynnie doesn't look like a dangerous animal.But the dog delivered a fatal bite to a 7-month-old girl.Clearwater Fire Rescue came to the house, shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.Neighbor Joshua Scott saw the fire trucks and ambulance rush to the scene."We saw a gurney go in, come back out. It looked like it came back out. It looked like it was empty. We didn't know at the time there was actually a child on the gurney," said Scott.An ambulance took the child to Mease Countryside Hospital, where she died.Scott, a new father himself, said Pinellas Animal Services responded."Dog was not happy. Situation was real tense. And after a couple of hours, everybody left," he said."Whoo! That baby, 7-months-old, I can't. That's so sad," said neighbor, Shemica Keese.News of the tragic death is circulating in the neighborhood."Oh yes, that's devastating. The baby, oh my gosh! I didn't, it's so sad. That's horrible," said Keese.Clearwater police said the baby's grandparents were babysitting the child at the time of the attack.For Scott, the tragedy hit close to home."Just concerned that I have a new family here too, so living two doors down, ya know, you're just concerned about what could possibly be going on," said Scott.The pit bull mix is at Pinellas Animal Services. She will be under rabies quarantine for 10 days.Clearwater police are investigating, along with the Department of Children and Families.