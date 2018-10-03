Health & Wellness
23yo man youngest in UK to be diagnosed with dementia - after watching it destroy his mother
The Telegraph, UK
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 17:09 UTC
Jordan Adams is thought to be the youngest person in Britain to find out that he will suffer early onset frontotemporal dementia and Parkinson's Disease because of a faulty MAPT gene.
Although he currently shows no signs of illness, doctors have warned him he could lose the ability to walk, talk and feed himself at any time and could die in his 50s like his mother Geri who lost her life aged 52.
He has just one in 100 million chance that the mutation will not lead to dementia.
Mr Adams, and entrepreneur from Redditch, Worcestershire, said: "When I was told the diagnosis I was devastated. Nobody can prepare you for that. It's like a death sentence.
"We're all dealt cards in life and I was just incredibly unlucky."
Miss Adams said: "This disease is hereditary, aggressive, and rare. I've been told you have more chance of winning the EuroMillions than getting it.
"He has got time but we just don't know how much - he has no symptoms yet, but it could start tomorrow. He won't get it when he's old and grey, but when he's young and fit."
Mr Adams is now planning to have his sperm screened for the gene so he and girlfriend Lucy Thomas, 21, can start a family before his symptoms develop.
"I feel like the diagnosis is actually a licence to live," he said. "It'll make me step back and appreciate the bigger picture. It's going to allow me to make choices to live a fulfilled life."
Quote of the Day
Very few beings really seek knowledge in this world - few really ask. On the contrary, they try to wring from the unknown the answers they have already shaped in their own minds - justifications, confirmations, forms of consolation without which they can't go on. To really ask is to open the door to a whirlwind. The answer may annihilate the question and the questioner.
Recent Comments
"an unidentified ex-lover said"...... Well, if this guy wants to taken seriously, I would think he should identify himself, especially with...
Too bad Reagan and Poppy Bush aren't around anymore. They gave them everything they wanted.
Really...the mind absolutely boggles at the thought that one nation can impose this on another...and others are meant to follow suit. No. There....
very misleading article he hasn't been diagnosed with anything just a chance that he may develop it later on in life doesn't mean he'll get it and...
MASCOT will make one initial, roughly 200-meter, jump upon landing on the space rock They mean it will bounce on landing