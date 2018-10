© LA Times



Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed a historic $38bn US military aid package,and released just in time to help the Jewish state withstand the 'complex' threat posed by its arch-enemy Iran.Two years after President Barack Obama and the Israeli Prime Minister signed awith the start of the new fiscal year. Netanyahu welcomed the deal as the means to tackle the threat from the Islamic Republic, after the"Israel and the world face complex security challenges, first and foremost the Iranian aggression," Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew on Tuesday. "The unwavering support of the United States for Israel's right to defend itself is one of the pillars of the strong relationship between the two countries."Under the terms of the deal, outlined in the US-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2018,Specifically, the US has authorized the transfer ofwhich are "necessary for Israel to counter the threat of rockets in a timely fashion."Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, unlike the previous Obama administration, have been persistently warning against an allegedly imminent threat from Iran. Israel especially welcomed Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in a unilateral move that other signatories, mainly Russia and China, said could jeopardize regional and global security.Last week, both Netanyahu and Trump were once again united in their condemnation of Tehran during their performances at the United Nations General Assembly.In the meantime, Israel continues to maintain the right toTel Aviv justifies its actions by the need to prevent Tehran from establishing a foothold on its borders and to stop alleged weapons transfers to Lebanese Hezbollah.