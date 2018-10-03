Al-Watan newspaper reported, citing sources close to the Turkish Revolutionary People's Liberation Front, that Turkish intelligence had held several meetings with the leadership of these two groups.
The sources said that Turkish intelligence had put pressure on the groups' leaders, while also pledging that the government would not carry out a military operation in Idlib.
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, in turn, pledged to change its structure and alter its jihadist ideology so that Ankara does not qualify it as a terror organization any longer, the newspaper added.
Comment: Change its structure and alter its ideology? Exactly how? If this is just about putting some make-up on terrorists, then this is non-news, perhaps even bad news if Ankara wishes to whitewash criminals.
For its part, al-Nusra promised to withdraw its troops and heavy weapons from the demilitarized zone, without any official announcement of the move, according to the media.
Al-Nusra further promised to disband its so-called "rescue government" that manages the territories the group controls in Idlib. Part of this government will merge with the interim government created by the National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces.
Al Watan specified that Jabhat al-Nusra's condition for disbanding was a guarantee of security for its members and leadership.
Idlib remains the only province from which the Syrian government has still not eliminated extremist and rebel forces. In mid-September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to set up a demilitarized zone in the Syrian province of Idlib by October 15.
*Jabhat al-Nusra or al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia
Comment: Until we receive further confirmation, lets remain cautiously skeptical. If the news seem too good to be true, they probably are! After all, jJust two months ago Al-Nusra rejected Turkey's demands.
But if the information turns out to be genuine, then the light is finally appearing at the end of the tunnel for Syria!