Society's Child
French gangster with history of daring prison escapes finally captured months after his latest breakout
RT
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 13:40 UTC
Following his spectacular escape from Reau prison near Paris in July with the help of a helicopter, Faid had been on the run for months. The Brigade for Research and Intervention (BRI) unit only managed to track down and arrest him early Wednesday morning, around 4:00am, in his hometown of Creil.
The gangster was arrested along with three alleged accomplices, including his brother, Rachid Faid, local media reported. French authorities also seized weapons during the search of the criminals' hideout.
Faid had been serving a 25-year sentence for his central role in organizing a botched robbery back in 2010 which claimed the life of a policewoman. The 46-year-old convict escaped his confinement with the help of three men, who burst into the visiting room and escorted him to the helicopter, which dramatically landed in the prison courtyards.
Faid had become something of a celebrity figure in France for his daring blockbuster escapes. Back in April 2013, he escaped his cell using explosives and blasted through five prison doors, before taking four prison wardens hostage and fleeing using two getaway cars.
The former French interior minister, Gerard Collomb, whose resignation was formally accepted by President Emmanuel Macron mere hours before the high-profile arrest, commended the professionalism of his colleagues and noted the security services' unwavering "commitment, fighting spirit and determination" to uphold the laws of the Republic.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Unhinged leftist, Whoopi Goldberg, implies that Trump Jr.'s kids may have 'tendencies' to abuse women
- Russia says hole in International Space Station was intentional
- French gangster with history of daring prison escapes finally captured months after his latest breakout
- Creepy: 'Presidential alerts' can now be sent to every Americans' cell phone with no way to opt out
- Father of World Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee launches radical startup to take power back from Google & Facebook
- Hillary Clinton to receive honorary degree from Queen's University Belfast
- Trump mocks Christine Blasey Ford testimony at Mississippi rally
- Bear, cubs kill worker at remote silver mine in Alaska
- Trump to Saudi King: You won't last '2 weeks' without US support
- 'It came too late': Public outraged over Palu's long wait for tsunami aid
- Pepe Escobar: EU finally says 'no' to US bullying over Iran sanctions
- Putin reassures Serbian president that Russia supports their territorial integrity
- 95% apple trees, crops ruined by early snow in Lahaul, India
- US mad that China dominates rare-earth metals market, accuses it of 'hurting national security'
- Russian oil production jumps to record high amid rising prices and fears of shortage due to upcoming Iran sanctions
- Tropical Storm Kirk causes flooding, damage in eastern Caribbean countries
- Eerie liquefaction and lateral slide phenomena captured on film during deadly Sulawesi earthquake
- 6-year-old swept away by flood waters in Jamaica
- Italian port of Trieste aiming to be China's primary entry into Europe
- The Grievance Studies scandal: Five academics respond to the implications of hoax papers published in postmodernist journals
- Russia says hole in International Space Station was intentional
- Hillary Clinton to receive honorary degree from Queen's University Belfast
- Trump mocks Christine Blasey Ford testimony at Mississippi rally
- Trump to Saudi King: You won't last '2 weeks' without US support
- Pepe Escobar: EU finally says 'no' to US bullying over Iran sanctions
- Putin reassures Serbian president that Russia supports their territorial integrity
- US mad that China dominates rare-earth metals market, accuses it of 'hurting national security'
- Russian oil production jumps to record high amid rising prices and fears of shortage due to upcoming Iran sanctions
- Italian port of Trieste aiming to be China's primary entry into Europe
- Austrian Chancellor Kurz set to meet Putin for fourth meeting this year to strengthen ties & foster dialogue
- Saudis 'empowered & enabled' by West to obliterate Yemen with tanks from France, US bombs from Spain
- New Iraqi President asks ex-Minister of Oil Abdul-Mahdi to form government
- Take that: US State Dept 'hopes' Russia didn't send S-300 to Syria - Russia releases video showing the delivery
- Kavanaugh case opens door to dangerous range of accusations
- Moscow delivers S-300 missile system to Syria in wake of Russian recon plane downing
- Saudi Arabia's war on the people of Yemen exposes the sham of Western democracies
- After a decade of reduced pay, US Federal Reserve worsens problem by stopping 'wage inflation'
- FBI reportedly done tomorrow, Ford's lawyers complain
- Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil: 'Israel seeking to justify another aggression against Lebanon'
- China's yuan strengthens as reserve currency despite trade war while US dollar weakens
- Unhinged leftist, Whoopi Goldberg, implies that Trump Jr.'s kids may have 'tendencies' to abuse women
- French gangster with history of daring prison escapes finally captured months after his latest breakout
- Creepy: 'Presidential alerts' can now be sent to every Americans' cell phone with no way to opt out
- Father of World Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee launches radical startup to take power back from Google & Facebook
- The Grievance Studies scandal: Five academics respond to the implications of hoax papers published in postmodernist journals
- Theocratic totalitarianism: Saudi woman loses legal battle to marry man she loves - because he's a musician
- ISIS terrorists abandon guns and beards as they flee like rats from Syrian Army
- The ways in which mass altruism can be effective - or pathological
- Booby-trapped wheelchair shoots FBI agent inside southern Oregon home
- Fanatical Georgetown professor says Kavanaugh defenders 'deserve miserable deaths' and have their corpses castrated
- Mass murder, violence and the social structure of America
- UK: Knifeman storms London Underground stabbing one man in chest meanwhile Birmingham knife attack leaves 3 injured
- Rap battle: Snoop Dogg calls Kanye West an 'Uncle Tom' over Trump support
- 'They will reap what they sow': Hong Kong airport passengers are incensed at the sloppy handling of their luggage
- Quebec swings right after nearly 15 years of liberal power
- University of Manchester bans clapping at student events, orders students to 'use jazz hands instead'
- Sex-crimes prosecutor who questioned Christine Blasey Ford says that Democrats', lawyers' actions 'affected' her testimony
- #NotHer: Kellyanne Conway's sex assault story doesn't matter to media, because she's not a liberal
- French Catholics demand parliament investigate child sex abuse by priests
- Worldwide opinion poll finds people trust Putin more than Trump - Analysts blame US' selfish and reckless foreign policy
- Flashback Best of the Web: Later Communism totalitarian and oppressive? 'It was best time of my life' says Hungarian
- Discovery of prehistoric art in India hints at lost civilization
- Former Prime Minister of Israel Menachem Begin: The Nobel Laureate and the father of modern terrorism
- Lasers reveal 60,000 ancient Mayan structures hidden in Guatemalan forest
- A CIA lucky break? How the death of the 'Smiling Pope' in 1978 helped Washington win the Cold War
- The metric system: Child of the French Revolution
- Love birds? Mysterious Egyptian 'love spell' deciphered after 1,300 years
- New finds reveal Mayan elite lived in Teotihuacan, "City of the Gods" - 1000km from center of civilization
- London's storied 'Lucky Stone' - referenced by Shakespeare, Blake and others, set to return to rightful place
- Roman-era painted tomb unearthed in Jordan
- New book gathers high-level testimony that CIA/NSA actively prevented sharing of intel that would stop 9/11
- Dalai Lama's recent remarks on migrants follow a CIA, Nazi and slavery-linked history
- The Skripal Saga's prequel: Britain investigates 'the Great Forgery' of 1924
- Unique medieval Venetian coin found in abandoned Swedish port intrigues scientists
- Fossil found in Russia closes case on mystery of "world's oldest creature"
- A long time ago, America needed Syria
- Flashback: Partners in crime: The CIA and American Psychological Association
- Scientists believe they've solved mystery of Caravaggio's death
- Flashback: Wall Street's 'James Bond of money' and the killer bag lady
- Archaeologists discover evidence of ancient Italian hemp fiber production in skeletal teeth
- Beautygate: Did Apple secretly add a 'beauty mode' to new iPhones that can't be turned off?
- "The Goblin": New, distant dwarf planet bolsters evidence for "Planet X"
- World's first 'Hyperloop' transport pod capable of traveling at over 700mph unveiled in Spain
- Deep space astronauts at risk of having their guts destroyed
- US military technological 'upgrades' means Uncle Sam just won't need soldiers as it used to
- Mystery particle: Impossible cosmic rays are shooting out of Antartica
- BrainNet: Scientists connect 3 peoples' brains to play a game of telepathic Tetris
- Limiting screen time improves cognitive function for children - study
- New species of hummingbird identified in Ecuador
- Scientists at CERN discover two new particles, with a third 'exotic' one on the way
- Weapon producer: Russia field-tests 'microwave guns' for 6th-generation fighter jets
- Searching for a diagnosis: Untangling the mystery of genetic disorders
- The big chill of the Solar Minimum now being recorded by the SABER instrument onboard NASA's TIMED satellite
- 5 meteor showers that will light up the night sky this fall
- Waddling into history: Six foot ancient penguin inhabited New Zealand
- Genetically Engineered Clothes - Synthetic biology in fashion
- Huge asteroid, recently-discovered, to make close fly-by of Earth on October 3rd
- If extra dimensions exist, they're really, really small
- 26,000-pound dinosaur discovered in South Africa was Earth's largest land animal
- Eerie 'death comet' with a skull face will fly past Earth just after Halloween (but no worries, it will be 25 million miles away)
- Bear, cubs kill worker at remote silver mine in Alaska
- 'It came too late': Public outraged over Palu's long wait for tsunami aid
- 95% apple trees, crops ruined by early snow in Lahaul, India
- Tropical Storm Kirk causes flooding, damage in eastern Caribbean countries
- Eerie liquefaction and lateral slide phenomena captured on film during deadly Sulawesi earthquake
- 6-year-old swept away by flood waters in Jamaica
- Lightning bolt kills 23 cows in Nigeria
- Violent hail storm and ice accumulation hits Liguria, Italy
- Volcano erupts on Indonesia's Sulawesi days after fatal earthquake & tsunami
- Record snowfall wallops Calgary, Alberta in 1st storm of season
- Flash floods leave 4 dead, dozens displaced in Uruguay
- Death toll from Indonesia earthquake and tsunami tops 1,200 as desperation mounts for survivors
- One foot of fresh early snowfall hits the Alps
- Popocatépetl Volcano spews ash on Mexico City
- Turrialba Volcano shows high ash emission in Costa Rica
- Earthquake swarm in monster volcano Bárðarbunga, Iceland
- Barren Island volcano (Indian Ocean): new eruption since late September
- Lightning bolt kills two teenagers, hits nine others in Nigeria
- Powerful aftershocks strike Indonesia days after deadly earthquake & tsunami
- SilverStar, Big White ski resorts in British Columbia, see early snowfall
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Brain-eating amoeba found in Louisiana water system - Again
- Understanding obesity: Replacing bias with curiosity
- Calcifying the brain: Taking calcium supplements - even at low doses linked to brain lesions
- Research suggests modified bacteria related to lethal hospital superbug could treat late-stage tumours
- Hotter bodies better at fighting disease
- Fruit is now so full of sugar it's damaging the health of Zoo animals
- The perfect pooping position
- Nina Teicholz: The limits of sugar guidelines
- Antidepressants: Depressingly ineffective?
- Drug companies pay FDA and NIH to fast track and market vaccines
- Study: Many consumers say they are 'grossed out' by genetically modified food
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Exercise Schmexercise: What the hell are we running from?
- Salt scare: How the myth of salt over-consumption is ruining health
- A 'perfect storm' now surrounds one of the worst Ebola outbreaks in history in the Democratic Republic of Congo
- Surprise, surprise: Eating junk food raises risk of depression, says multi-country study
- The House of Cards is Falling: The shake up at Cochrane
- Strange Bedfellows: GMO & Vaccine Partnerships
- Aboriginal Foodies: The chef transforming society through gastronomy using 60,000-year-old recipes
- The link between diabetes meds and flesh-eating genital infections
- Increasing muscle strength can improve brain function
- Study finds abused children carry the trauma in their cells
- Another study links physical aggression to violent video games
- When we invoke appeals to identity, we undermine the intention of truth-seeking conversation with others
- Raising independent, capable and happier kids: How the Let Grow Project is changing communities
- Why we don't have to get emotionally embroiled in every drama that comes our way
- Scientists discover evil people share a 'dark triad' of traits
- Can people tell the difference between strategic kindness and real kindness?
- One is the loneliest number: History of a Western problem
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Contagion: How Viral Thoughts and Emotions Secretly Control Us
- Chess grandmasters enjoy same longevity advantage as elite athletes
- The Child is the Father to the Man: 9 Foundational habits young men should start now to raise themselves right
- Expectations: Exploring the invisible forces that shape human behavior
- Getting to know how others see you can help you see yourself
- The liking gap: Do people enjoy your company more than you think?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Where is Your Awareness?
- The new science of inner speech
- Stick Figures: Drawing is a good way to learn
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: From Sinners to Saints: Exploring the Psychology of Good and Evil
- Taking time to pause
- Tips for raising mentally strong children
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- 'Take a pill!' Ukrainian panic over nukes in Crimea is groundless, says Russian MP
- US Senate to be replaced with room full of monkeys
- Swans now demanding gluten-free bread
- Rescue operations called off for Beluga whale spotted in the river Thames was confirmed to be skinny-dipping Boris Johnson
- Trump brags that he got much bigger laughs at U.N. than Obama
- Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise in Ocean City, NJ, drops from about 8 stories
- 'Sesame Street' producers deny accusations that Bert and Ernie are in fact Russian spies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
Quote of the Day
The fact is, that to do anything in the world worth doing, we must not stand back shivering and thinking of the cold and danger, but jump in and scramble through as well as we can.
Recent Comments
' ...like breadcrumbs leading us to Planet X' ...cute little fairytale analogy ...just sooooo apt ...and we even have a 'goblin', kiddies ...soooo...
You obviously feel that being a boring back-here-every-day hysteric is the thing for you. Good luck with that.
Some people like to make a big deal out of breathing in. Some people like to make a big deal about breathing out, or so it would seem. If you...
So they can barely make out the existence of these bodies on the outer edge of our own solar system, yet we are to believe they routinely discover...
Anna1 said... "Perhaps if men "milked" themselves (like cows) everyday they wouldn't be as frustrated, destructive and oppressive as history has...
Comment: Next time, Faid, you may want to rethink hiding out in your own hometown.