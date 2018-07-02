© Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP



Footage of the unbelievable moment notorious French gangster Redoine Faid broke out of prison in a helicopter has been shared online. The sensational escape left authorities stunned, Sunday.Video taken by another inmate at Reau prison in the Paris region shows Faid make his daring escape from the prison grounds. Loud cheers can be heard as the helicopter soars beyond the jail.The three accomplices successfully helped Faid escape and later landed the aircraft 37 miles from the prison before setting it alight and fleeing in a black Renault car.Faid, who was previously France's most wanted man, is no stranger to blockbuster-like escapes.The criminal careerist was serving a 25-year sentence for an armed robbery that led to the death of a policewoman in 2010 at the time of his escape. Faid now remains at large as police continue a huge manhunt for the notorious fugitive.