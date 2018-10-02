Society's Child
Fanatical Georgetown professor says Kavanaugh defenders 'deserve miserable deaths' and have their corpses castrated
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 20:54 UTC
Professor C. Christine Fair tweeted a link to a video of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham speaking in support of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who has been accused of a sexual assault which allegedly took place in 1982 while he was in high school.
But Fair, whose Twitter account has since been suspended, didn't stop there. The professor went on to write that the men defending Kavanaugh "deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps."
Fair's employer, Georgetown University, did not seem too bothered by Fair's comments, however. In a statement given to the Daily Caller website, Georgetown said that the views of faculty members expressed in private capacities are "not the views of the University" and that the institution's policy "does not prohibit speech based on the person presenting ideas or the content of those ideas, even when those ideas may be difficult, controversial or objectionable." Georgetown said Fair was entitled to freedom of speech, but added that "classrooms and interaction with students be free of bias and geared toward thoughtful, respectful dialogue."
Georgetown's tepid response raised a few eyebrows online, with many saying that Fair should be fired at the very least. At least one user went as far as saying the university deserved to lose donor and alumni support.
Fair got away with extreme and problematic statements before. In 2017, former Georgetown professor Asra Nomani claimed that Fair had harassed her and sent her "hateful, vulgar" messages when she admitted she had voted for Donald Trump for president. Nomani wrote a letter of complaint about Fair to Georgetown in which she included images of tweets she said were sent to her by Fair.
"I've written you off as a human being. Your vote helped normalize Nazis in DC. What don't you understand, you cluless [sic] dolt?," read one of the tweets from Fair. In another tweet, Fair called Nomani a "fame-mongering clown show".
Later, Fair responded to Nomani in an expletive-laden "open letter" on Facebook in which she admitted telling Nomani to"go to hell" and "f*ck off" in private messages. She said her tweets to Nomani "did not violate Twitter rules." In the letter, Fair also accused Nomani of "cyber bullying" and made fun of her, claiming she "has no job." Earlier this year, Fair was reportedly detained at an airport in Germany after allegedly calling officers there "Nazi police."
RT has contacted Georgetown University for comment.
