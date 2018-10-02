Science & Technology
BrainNet: Scientists connect 3 peoples' brains to play a game of telepathic Tetris
RT
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 18:48 UTC
"We present BrainNet which, to our knowledge, is the first multi-person non-invasive direct brain-to-brain interface for collaborative problem solving," the joint team from the University of Washington and Carnegie Mellon University wrote in a pre-publication release.
The three-way neural connection, called BrainNet, operates using two devices: two electroencephalograms (EEGs) transmit the 'senders' instructions to the 'receiver' who wears a transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Using these devices the three participants could share their thoughts and cooperate to play a Tetris-style video game together, as one. Hardly a mind-bending task but the technology is still in development.
The two 'senders' were connected to the EEGs and asked to play a Tetris-style game and decide whether each new block needed to be rotated or not. Their decisions were then sent to the 'receiver' via the TMS cap.
The 'senders' could also relay feedback about whether the receiver had understood the telepathic instructions correctly or not.
In turn, 'Receivers' were also able to make judgement calls, based entirely on brain communications, as to which of the senders was more reliable. Across five different trios the researchers managed to elicit an average accuracy of 81 percent.
While the current system is limited to one 'bit' or flash of data at a time, all new technology has to start somewhere; humanity has come a long way from decoding a series of taps in morse code to instant worldwide voice, video and data communication to anywhere on the planet where both sender and receive have a decent enough internet connection.
The team has not yet managed to create 'The Matrix,' however: The system is slow, not entirely reliable and is awaiting peer review, but it's a start and could eventually connect entire networks of people across the web.
"Our results raise the possibility of future brain-to-brain interfaces that enable cooperative problem solving by humans using a 'social network' of connected brains," writes the team.
via GIPHY
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- France accuses Iran of June bomb plot near Paris
- Trump's ME policy disparaged at UN assembly
- US Navy aircraft carrier deployments lessen as financial concerns increase
- Kay Bailey Hutchison: 'We'd take out Russia's nukes', claiming banned missiles are being developed
- Seoul assessment: North Korean arsenal may contain up to 60 nukes
- Russian military death count in Syria reaches 112
- Pentagon: Parcels received test positive for ricin
- 'Take a pill!' Ukrainian panic over nukes in Crimea is groundless, says Russian MP
- The stupid, rapaciously corrupt and evil US Empire is rapidly losing world respect
- Mystery particle: Impossible cosmic rays are shooting out of Antartica
- BrainNet: Scientists connect 3 peoples' brains to play a game of telepathic Tetris
- Quebec swings right after nearly 15 years of liberal power
- University of Manchester bans clapping at student events--use jazz hands instead
- Limiting screen time improves cognitive function for children - study
- Sex-crimes prosecutor who questioned Christine Blasey Ford says that Democrats', lawyers' actions 'affected' her testimony
- #NotHer: Kellyanne Conway's sex assault story doesn't matter to media, because she's not a liberal
- French Catholics demand parliament investigate child sex abuse by priests
- Worldwide opinion poll finds people trust Putin more than Trump - Analysts blame US' selfish and reckless foreign policy
- When we invoke appeals to identity, we undermine the intention of truth-seeking conversation with others
- 'I felt unable to move an inch, I fell on the ground,' says sister of 12yo Palestinian killed in deadliest day in Gaza in weeks
- France accuses Iran of June bomb plot near Paris
- Trump's ME policy disparaged at UN assembly
- US Navy aircraft carrier deployments lessen as financial concerns increase
- Kay Bailey Hutchison: 'We'd take out Russia's nukes', claiming banned missiles are being developed
- Seoul assessment: North Korean arsenal may contain up to 60 nukes
- Russian military death count in Syria reaches 112
- Pentagon: Parcels received test positive for ricin
- The stupid, rapaciously corrupt and evil US Empire is rapidly losing world respect
- War crimes in LNR and DNR - The Unannounced War
- The case against Kavanaugh is collapsing
- Analyst: Iran capable of bringing financial collapse to the West by cutting off access to Strait of Hormuz
- Putin supports plan to de-dollarize Russian economy
- Trump spars with 'loco' media over trade, Kavanaugh - comments 'I know you're not thinking, you never do'
- Erdogan charges the US has lost credibility by engaging in trade war with the world
- US hints at naval blockade of Russian energy exports - Moscow warns would be "an act of war"
- Iran and Hezbollah are ready to face any challenge, but are Israel and the US?
- Serbian president to visit Putin, discuss ramifications of Kosovo border crisis
- Russian General: Syria ready to open Quinetra checkpoint at border with Israel
- Iran slams Saudi Arabia as top 'terrorist sponsor' at the UN
- "They have to keep us happy": Trump claims India eager to talk as US doles out more tariff threats
- Quebec swings right after nearly 15 years of liberal power
- University of Manchester bans clapping at student events--use jazz hands instead
- Sex-crimes prosecutor who questioned Christine Blasey Ford says that Democrats', lawyers' actions 'affected' her testimony
- #NotHer: Kellyanne Conway's sex assault story doesn't matter to media, because she's not a liberal
- French Catholics demand parliament investigate child sex abuse by priests
- Worldwide opinion poll finds people trust Putin more than Trump - Analysts blame US' selfish and reckless foreign policy
- 'I felt unable to move an inch, I fell on the ground,' says sister of 12yo Palestinian killed in deadliest day in Gaza in weeks
- Mother Jones writer shows what happens when you apologize to a manipulator
- Paul Craig Roberts: How the American media was destroyed
- Neo-nazi youths stab German journalist, perform Nazi salute at the scene
- US Supreme Court rules billionaire can't keep California beach to himself
- Few rules and fewer records: The secret courts of Massachusetts criminal justice system
- Cern scientist's presentation giving facts on women in physics deemed 'highly offensive'
- Bootleg booze kills at least 42, poisons hundreds in Iran
- Male teacher in female dominated workplace: Please don't call me a victim of sexism
- Italy: Police blow up suspicious suitcase in airport metres from crowd only to find it was full of coconuts
- Asia Argento changes story, now admits she had sex with underage accuser for 'two minutes' without condom
- US cops mow down murder suspect with police cruiser after chase and exchange of fire
- UK trans parent heads to court to force govt to recognize her as male - child could be first to have no legal mother
- Stock market crash in Italy, Argentina raises interest rates to 65 percent in panic
- Discovery of prehistoric art in India hints at lost civilization
- Former Prime Minister of Israel Menachem Begin: The Nobel Laureate and the father of modern terrorism
- Lasers reveal 60,000 ancient Mayan structures hidden in Guatemalan forest
- A CIA lucky break? How the death of the 'Smiling Pope' in 1978 helped Washington win the Cold War
- The metric system: Child of the French Revolution
- Love birds? Mysterious Egyptian 'love spell' deciphered after 1,300 years
- New finds reveal Mayan elite lived in Teotihuacan, "City of the Gods" - 1000km from center of civilization
- London's storied 'Lucky Stone' - referenced by Shakespeare, Blake and others, set to return to rightful place
- Roman-era painted tomb unearthed in Jordan
- New book gathers high-level testimony that CIA/NSA actively prevented sharing of intel that would stop 9/11
- Dalai Lama's recent remarks on migrants follow a CIA, Nazi and slavery-linked history
- The Skripal Saga's prequel: Britain investigates 'the Great Forgery' of 1924
- Unique medieval Venetian coin found in abandoned Swedish port intrigues scientists
- Fossil found in Russia closes case on mystery of "world's oldest creature"
- A long time ago, America needed Syria
- Flashback: Partners in crime: The CIA and American Psychological Association
- Scientists believe they've solved mystery of Caravaggio's death
- Flashback: Wall Street's 'James Bond of money' and the killer bag lady
- Archaeologists discover evidence of ancient Italian hemp fiber production in skeletal teeth
- Flashback: Taking down their own asset: CIA-drug money laundering and the assassination of Nicholas Deak
- Mystery particle: Impossible cosmic rays are shooting out of Antartica
- BrainNet: Scientists connect 3 peoples' brains to play a game of telepathic Tetris
- Limiting screen time improves cognitive function for children - study
- New species of hummingbird identified in Ecuador
- Scientists at CERN discover two new particles, with a third 'exotic' one on the way
- Weapon producer: Russia field-tests 'microwave guns' for 6th-generation fighter jets
- Searching for a diagnosis: Untangling the mystery of genetic disorders
- The big chill of the Solar Minimum now being recorded by the SABER instrument onboard NASA's TIMED satellite
- 5 meteor showers that will light up the night sky this fall
- Waddling into history: Six foot ancient penguin inhabited New Zealand
- Genetically Engineered Clothes - Synthetic biology in fashion
- Huge asteroid, recently-discovered, to make close fly-by of Earth on October 3rd
- If extra dimensions exist, they're really, really small
- 26,000-pound dinosaur discovered in South Africa was Earth's largest land animal
- Eerie 'death comet' with a skull face will fly past Earth just after Halloween (but no worries, it will be 25 million miles away)
- Smart devices could soon tap their owners as a battery source
- Timelapsed footage captures the growth of zebrafish's nervous system
- Japanese rovers send back 1st video ever taken on an asteroid
- Particles coming from the ground in Antarctica have physicists puzzled
- Analysis of Neanderthal hands show preference for precision not power
- Death toll from Indonesia earthquake and tsunami tops 1,200 as desperation mounts for survivors
- One foot of fresh early snowfall hits the Alps
- Popocatépetl Volcano spews ash on Mexico City
- Turrialba Volcano shows high ash emission in Costa Rica
- Earthquake swarm in monster volcano Bárðarbunga, Iceland
- Barren Island volcano (Indian Ocean): new eruption since late September
- Lightning bolt kills two teenagers, hits nine others in Nigeria
- Powerful aftershocks strike Indonesia days after deadly earthquake & tsunami
- SilverStar, Big White ski resorts in British Columbia, see early snowfall
- 100-year-old September cold record broken, snowy start to October in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Southern Saskatchewan hit with snow on first day of October
- 'Catastrophic' floods rising on Amazon River, say scientists
- Signs and Portents: Mutant turtle born with two heads in China still alive after 3 months
- Japan hit by unseasonal high temperatures after Typhoon Trami leaves four dead, hundreds injured & travel chaos
- Best of the Web: Major 7.5 earthquake & devastating tsunami ravage Indonesia's Sulawesi island, Death toll reaches 832, prisoners escape - UPDATES
- Teen attacked by shark while diving near San Diego, California
- 3rd Minke whale this season found dead in Cape Cod waters
- Rare green flash of Venus photographed on horizon in Rome
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Earth's thermosphere record cold & auroras with no CME
- Second dead minke whale found in Bay of Fundy, Canada in less than a month
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Understanding obesity: Replacing bias with curiosity
- Calcifying the brain: Taking calcium supplements - even at low doses linked to brain lesions
- Research suggests modified bacteria related to lethal hospital superbug could treat late-stage tumours
- Hotter bodies better at fighting disease
- Fruit is now so full of sugar it's damaging the health of Zoo animals
- The perfect pooping position
- Nina Teicholz: The limits of sugar guidelines
- Antidepressants: Depressingly ineffective?
- Drug companies pay FDA and NIH to fast track and market vaccines
- Study: Many consumers say they are 'grossed out' by genetically modified food
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Exercise Schmexercise: What the hell are we running from?
- Salt scare: How the myth of salt over-consumption is ruining health
- A 'perfect storm' now surrounds one of the worst Ebola outbreaks in history in the Democratic Republic of Congo
- Surprise, surprise: Eating junk food raises risk of depression, says multi-country study
- The House of Cards is Falling: The shake up at Cochrane
- Strange Bedfellows: GMO & Vaccine Partnerships
- Aboriginal Foodies: The chef transforming society through gastronomy using 60,000-year-old recipes
- The link between diabetes meds and flesh-eating genital infections
- Increasing muscle strength can improve brain function
- Chaga mushroom tea: The many benefits of this health-boosting beverage
- When we invoke appeals to identity, we undermine the intention of truth-seeking conversation with others
- Raising independent, capable and happier kids: How the Let Grow Project is changing communities
- Why we don't have to get emotionally embroiled in every drama that comes our way
- Scientists discover evil people share a 'dark triad' of traits
- Can people tell the difference between strategic kindness and real kindness?
- One is the loneliest number: History of a Western problem
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Contagion: How Viral Thoughts and Emotions Secretly Control Us
- Chess grandmasters enjoy same longevity advantage as elite athletes
- The Child is the Father to the Man: 9 Foundational habits young men should start now to raise themselves right
- Expectations: Exploring the invisible forces that shape human behavior
- Getting to know how others see you can help you see yourself
- The liking gap: Do people enjoy your company more than you think?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Where is Your Awareness?
- The new science of inner speech
- Stick Figures: Drawing is a good way to learn
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: From Sinners to Saints: Exploring the Psychology of Good and Evil
- Taking time to pause
- Tips for raising mentally strong children
- The psychology of denial and how to make it through a disaster
- Lao Tzu's four cardinal virtues on how to live a more meaningful life
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- 'Take a pill!' Ukrainian panic over nukes in Crimea is groundless, says Russian MP
- US Senate to be replaced with room full of monkeys
- Swans now demanding gluten-free bread
- Rescue operations called off for Beluga whale spotted in the river Thames was confirmed to be skinny-dipping Boris Johnson
- Trump brags that he got much bigger laughs at U.N. than Obama
- Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise in Ocean City, NJ, drops from about 8 stories
- 'Sesame Street' producers deny accusations that Bert and Ernie are in fact Russian spies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
Barcelona police painted in pretty colors as protesters prepare pro-independence anniversary party on 1st October
Quote of the Day
The fact is, that to do anything in the world worth doing, we must not stand back shivering and thinking of the cold and danger, but jump in and scramble through as well as we can.
- Robert Cushing
Recent Comments
Wouldn't a more accurate headline be 'World Trust's Germany's Chancellor More Than Any Other World Leaders'?
Thanx, Sott, for enabling me to see the world change.
Mammas, don’t let your daughters grow up to belles in war zones, Their cellphones and instaaccounts pin them down, See, the americans or saudis or...
We currently live in a heathen blend of both Huxley's and Orwell's visions.
I’m gonna say it was a little training exercise... Article reports ‘unattended’ luggage (people don’t leave luggage unattended at the Check-In...