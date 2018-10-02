© Twitter

The Italian police blew up an unattended bag at the Rome airport after they suspected that it had a bomb in it. But, to their surprise, the suitcase turned out to contain a bunch of coconuts. A freelance journalist, Ned Donovan, who witnessed the scene, took to Twitter to narrate it. In a series of tweets, Donovan wrote, "Amazing, the Italian police have blown up a bag full of coconuts and have now reopened Rome airport." He also shared some pictures of the incident on his Twitter handle.He further said that the police officials, after exploding the "suspect coconuts", wandered off and left the airport to be cleaned up. "There's so much about this incident that I enjoyed and also felt so Italian.The incident also invited all sorts of funny reactions on the social media. Here are some of the few: