medicane zorba greece
The tropical-like cyclone or medicane has made landfall over Peloponnese peninsula, southern Greece this afternoon, September 29. Severe winds, torrential rainfall, flash floods and tornadoes have been reported.

Intense winds and large waves battered the coast of SW Peloponnese peninsula.



Peak sustained winds of up to at least 50 kt ( = 93 km/h), gusts certainly >100 km/h were recorded in today's 8:51 UTC overpass (just before landfall) ASCAT data from METOP-A satellite. Data: NOAA / NESDIS / Center for Satellite Applications and Research.
Torrential rainfall and flash flooding has been reported in parts of the Peloponnese peninsula. Local cumulatives of over 200 mm in just several hours were reported, we will have more precise data in upcoming reports.

As expected, tornadoes have also been reported.