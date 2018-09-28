© Sam Hodgson/Reuters



A judge in Southern California has dealt a blow to the state's sanctuary policies.On Thursday, Judge James Crandall ruled the sanctuary law is unconstitutional and is anCrandall also granted the city of Huntington Beach's request to be freed from enforcing the policies he dismissed as "one size fits all policing."This comes after Senate Bill 54 was signed into law last year, blocking local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with ICE and from asking suspects about their immigration status.