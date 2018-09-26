A notorious pedophile has been found dead by police after he was shot dead during the attempted rape of a 12-year old girl at a property in Morgantown, West Virginia.The mother took her daughter with her and drove directly to a nearby police station where she made her statement to officers. "Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered the body of a deceased male," said one investigator. "As our enquiry is ongoing we are yet to release the name of the suspect, or the victims involved, but we can confirm that the dead man is on the West Virginia Sex Offender Registry.