US President Donald Trump praised Israel and Saudi Arabia, and attacked Iran, Venezuela and the International Criminal Court in his second annual speech to the UN General Assembly, in which he reshuffled his greatest hits.The comment was so outlandish to some in the hall, it earned an involuntary laugh. But while Trump acknowledged the reaction, his whole opening passage - in which he reeled off stat-based boasts about Wall Street, record low minority unemployment and highest-ever military funding - is reflective of the current White House.In signaling Washington's place in the world, Trump stuck to his two pillars: America is special, and no one else can tell it what to do.On sovereignty, Trump was more specific. The International Criminal Court "has no legitimacy or authority" and contravenes "all principles of justice, fairness and due process." Meanwhile, mass migration is a "horrible thing" and "should not be governed by an international body, unaccountable to our own citizens" - so the US has no intention of accepting the UN-drafted global compact, presented this year.According to Trump, the "world trading system is in dire need of change," with multiple WTO members "violate every single principle" of that organization, so the sanctions on Chinese goods - and here he proudly brandished the numbers - are righteous. Nor does the US plan to retake its place on the UN's Human Rights Council "until real reform is enacted."In his address, Trump promised a "principled realism" in dealing with the intertwining Middle East crises, but his conception of the actors involved remains as binary as ever. Iran remains the main bad guy - "the world's leading sponsor of terrorism" - that he called on all nations to isolate, having earlier tweeted that he personally rejected a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani.Trump continues to lavish disproportionate attention on Venezuela, making it easy for Nicolas Maduro to portray his nation as a victim of the much-larger bully to the north and blame many of its problems on outside forces. Thus as sanctions against his wife were announced on Tuesday, the Venezuelan president, likely quite sincerely, said, "Thank you, Donald Trump, for surrounding me with dignity."