© SouthFront



If Osama Bin Laden was not sufficient warning that decades of money, arms and other support from the Western security services does not render a jihadi a friend of the West, thenIn collaboration with MI5, Abedi had been fighting in the ongoing proxy war for Western oil interests in Libya, before being rescued by the Royal Navy So it would be very foolish indeed to rely on the fact thatis largely British government funded, to expect its members who are now, like Abedi, being brought into the UK,The links of the White Helmets to Al-Nusra and Al-Shams and other jihadi groups are deep - they chose to be evacuated to Idlib together from numerous sites.In ending all funding to the White Helmets, the Dutch government did not wish to be confrontational towards the other neo-conservative governments who are funding and exploiting the propaganda from the White Helmets. Their report was therefore diplomatically phrased . Funding for the White Helmets may have "inadvertently" fallen into the hands of armed extremists, while unacceptable contact between the White Helmets and extreme jihadists was "inevitable" in the areas they operated.Thanks to social media,Even the arch government supporting Daily Telegraph in reporting the story of White Helmets' admittance to the UK, has a majority of readers' comments pointing out the true nature of the White Helmets. (Being a Tory paper, there are naturally other comments which are simply Islamophobic).Which is of course the irony of this. Entirely innocent British Muslims face the day-to-day surveillance state harassment of the Prevent programme, where Muslim students pursuing security studies are reported to the police for reading books on terrorism, and school pupils are reported for expressing opposition to the mass bombing of Libya by NATO or arms sales to Saudi Arabia. I cannot give a talk in a university about Palestine without a Prevent strategy risk assessment being formally compiled by the university authorities and approved by the police.Britain has never had larger or better-funded security services. As a major economic interest in its own right,Just as the arms industry requires external enemies, the security industry requires internal enemies. It is notable that many of the "foiled" terrorist plots of the last decade involved prior MI5 contact, sometimes bordering on agent provocateur operations.Nobody has consciously decided to import the White Helmets to maintain the internal terrorist threat in the UK.Increasing the terrorist threat in the UK undeniably serves the economic self-interest of the security industry. Just as the promotion of war and internal tension has always benefited the arms industry and the rest of the military industrial complex.