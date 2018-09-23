© Bette Lemke



Not everyone is depressed about this early reminder of what living in #Canada is like ##skstorm Eatonia Puppy's first snowfall #puppyvideo #happypuppy #snowpuppy pic.twitter.com/wXvaQSk3LB — Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) September 22, 2018



The heavy weight of ice on the trees in Eatonia #skstorm is bending them to almost breaking point as of 12:10 pm September 22nd pic.twitter.com/kyD6niYExO — Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) September 22, 2018



Colder than normal

Strasbourg saskatchewan it's got to be hockey saeson a September snow storm 🌨 #skstorm #flyers pic.twitter.com/7kHXHzbDO3 — Jack (@barnja11) September 22, 2018



Snow is really piling up here in #Saskatoon. Roads in town melting. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/RDql8CmoXA — Rhubarbtime (@rhubarbtime65) September 22, 2018



This is way too much snow for September. Oh harvest weather where are you? #harvest18 #skstorm #snow pic.twitter.com/sCV12RayFP — Ostrowski Farms (@vns565) September 22, 2018



Semi number two #skstorm highway 11 south Kenaston - Bladworth - it's extremely windy pic.twitter.com/TyO9A0Awdm — Laureen Vanghel (@Punkadoo58) September 22, 2018



Kindersley, Rosetown and Outlook receive 15 cm on day of autumn equinoxSummer is leaving Saskatchewan with a rude, and powdery, awakening for residents.Many woke up to snow across the province on Saturday — the day of the autumnal equinox — with areas including Kindersley, Rosetown and Outlook receiving up to 15 centimetres of the white stuff overnight, according to Environment Canada.Bette Lemke, who lives in Elbow, said she was surprised when she got out of bed at 7 a.m. to see the fences, trees and deck in her yard were all heaped with snow."I looked out my bedroom window to a winter wonderland," she said.There has also been snow in Saskatoon, adding up to about 3 cm Friday and Saturday. It's not much considering the city received 10 cm of snow in 1926, but it is a bit early.While Environment Canada's David Phillips called it "a psychological downer," the snow has been a problem for farmers in Saskatchewan's northwest.One farmer near Lashburn estimated that based on his average yields, about $800,000 worth of his crop is under the snow now.Phillips said there won't be much snow in Regina yet, but residents can expect about 10 mm of rain Sunday, with more on the way later in the week.While it's not ideal for those in the city, Phillips said it is good news for farmers going into next year."They want to build up that moisture," he said.Although it might be hard to bear, you won't have to put up with the snow for long. Phillips said temperatures are expected to reach double digits starting Monday, making snowy patches "ancient history.""This is not your white Christmas snow. You're not going to ski on this snow," Phillips said. "Here today and gone tomorrow."He said residents can take the cold and gloomy preview as a warning that winter is on its way. While the white stuff won't last, he said it's a good reminder to put your snow tires on, store your patio furniture and get out your winter clothes.Despite the snow and cold, it won't officially be fall in Saskatchewan until the autumn equinox — Saturday night at about 7:54 p.m. CST."I still think there is some summer left in the air," Phillips said.