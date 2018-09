© AP Photo / Antonio Calanni

The discovery was made by a group of scientists from a Marseille university, who were studying human remains that matched Caravaggio's description., researchers from the Marseille-based University Hospital Institute (IHU) revealed this week."Thanks to cooperation with Italian anthropologists and microbiologist Giuseppe Cornaglia, the IHU team has," the university said in a statement, as cited by AFP The researchers: height, age and time, and also demonstrated high levels of lead, which proved it was Caravaggio who was known to have used lead-based paints.They have published their findings in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases Michelangelo Merisi Caravaggio, an influential painter who was known to have had a tumultuous life, fled Rome in 1606 after killing local pimp Ranuccio Tomassoni in a street fight. The circumstances of the murder remain mysterious; some researchers believe the reason was a woman, others contend the painter killed the man over an unpaid debt. Anyway, Caravaggio died four years later in Tuscany with signs of a malignant fever and sepsis.Earlier, scientists had speculated that the artist had died fighting off assassins or was fatally poisoned by lead, a toxic metal used in oil paints during the Middle Ages.