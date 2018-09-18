© Reuters/ Vijay Mathur

An Air India plane with some 370 passengers on board escaped disaster by just a whisker as it managed to land safely despite a concurrence of adverse conditions.According to NDTV, the plane from New Delhi to New York was supposed to land at JFK airport on September 11, but landed in Newark instead because of a series of technical failures, bad weather and low fuel.Flight AI-101 Captain Rustom Palia went on to described how there was only one radioaltimeter functioning and the Traffic Collision and Avoidance System had failed.Prospects became even bleaker when the pilots discovered they couldn't even rely on the automatic landing system, namely the Instrument Landing System (ILS) receivers.These are crucial for a plane landing on the right path in bad weather, which the Boeing 777-300 was in the process of doing that day.The plane miraculously managed to safely land in Newark, where emergency teams had gathered on standby as a precaution.The pilot used an outside-the-box approach to land the plane, which involved the use of the few functional navigation aids on board.An official of the Director General of Civil Aviation praised the pilots for managing to bring all their passengers to safety in such a tense situation. He said a probe has been launched into what led to the technical glitches."We have begun an investigation and the probe will focus on the technical glitches," he said.Audio of the frantic conversation between the pilot and Air Traffic Control was released by liveatc.net.