amid media buzz on President Donald Trump's alleged go-ahead for sweeping tariffs.China is apparently reluctant to hold any trade negotiations with the US under the current circumstances as iteven though it did not completely forgo the negotiations, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Chinese officials."China never said it doesn't want to negotiate with the US," Yang Weimin, a former senior economic and foreign policy adviser to President Xi Jinping, said Sunday, as cited by the WSJ. He added, however, that"China is not going to negotiate with a gun pointed to its head," the official noted.The fate of the talks, which could potentially take place later in September, is still unclear, another official said. "There is a lot of uncertainty right now," the unnamed official told the media, adding thatBeijing has already vowed to respond in kind if Washington slaps it with any more import taxes. However, nowChina can adoptin addition to tariffs, a former Chinese Finance Minister, Lou Jiwei, said at a meeting of the US and Chinese academics and business executives.On Friday,The US president has repeatedly threatened to do so and said thatbut didn't offer a timetable. He also made no official announcements on Friday. China, meanwhile, vowed to imposeand take some other unspecified measures in response.The US has already slapped China with 25 percent tariffs on goods worth $50 billion, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. The trade war has been provoked by what Trump sees as a trade imbalance, with him saying that trade deficit hurts America.The US and Chinese officials already held contentious trade talks in late August in an attempt to resolve the existing differences. A Chinese delegation headed by Vice Minister for Commerce Wang Shouwen, travelled to Washington for two-day negotiations. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs David Malpass represented the US. However, the talks did not bring any practical results.