Heavy clashes were reported between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and civilians in Eastern Deir Ezzor.Local sources in Eastern Deir Ezzor said on Thursday that the SDF forces fired at the residents of the town of al-Sajar, and wounded several people, adding that a number of them were also detained by the US-backed militants.They noted that the incident happened, namely Damhat.It wasand were targeted by the SDF's fire.In a relevant development on Tuesday, civilians in Southeastern Deir Ezzor raided the positions of the US-backed SDF, destroying their checkpoints.The SDF opened fire at the people in the village of al-Sajar in Southeastern Deir Ezzor, injuring seven villagers.In the meantime, a field source pointed to intensified tensions in the SDF-held regions in Deir Ezzor, adding that two SDF militias were killed in a bomb blast near al-Tanak oilfield in Southeastern Deir Ezzor.