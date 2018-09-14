pedo mugshots
A multi-agency operation in Mesa, Arizona, has resulted in the arrest of 24 suspects, all tied to child and human trafficking.

The Mesa Police Detectives, partnered with Chandler, Gilbert and Tempe police Departments as well as the Attorney General's Office for Operation Degrossting - an undercover operation targeting the demand for child and human trafficking.

In the span of six days, undercover detectives placed several ads on websites that are commonly used by suspects who wish to seek out illegal sex acts. The 24 suspects who were arrested solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts and were subsequently arrested, according to Fox 10.

Mesa news release
"Once they're at the website, they'll post a nuanced message for someone who is looking for illegal sex act to initiate a conversation," said Detective Nik Rasheta with Mesa Police.

pedophile mugshots

Mesa police say the suspects range in age from 21 to 80 years old.
"Crimes involving children are of the highest priority and I appreciated our partnership with all the agencies involved in the successful removal of these dangerous child predators from our community," Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista said.

To date, 42 charges have been filed against the 24 suspects including marijuana sale, resisting arrest, luring, and child sex crimes.

Details of the 24 arrests can be seen on the Mesa police crime blog by clicking here.

If you have any information about someone being trafficked, contact your local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.