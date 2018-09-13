© AFP 2018 / Aleksey FILIPPOV



The European Union is extending its current sanctions against certain Russian individuals and entities "over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity" of Ukraine for another six months, the Council of the European Union announced on Thursday.the statement read.The news come following US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's announcement last week that the US and EU sanctions against Russia would remain in place until the conflict in eastern Ukraine is resolved.The first sanctions were introduced by the EU and the US in 2014, and have been prolonged several times since then.Russia has consistently denied the allegations of meddling in Ukraine's internal affairs and highlighted that the policy of sanctions is counterproductive and could lead to destabilization, regionally and globally.