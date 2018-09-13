© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar



The Syrian authorities have received dozens of reports from eyewitnesses about ongoing preparations for a false-flag chemical attack in the northwestern Idlib province, Syria's Ambassador to China Imad Moustapha told Sputnik on Wednesday.The ambassador noted that the information, obtained by the Russian Defense Ministry, regarding the staged attack with the use of chemical weapons in Idlib did not come as a surprise to the Syrian government."It is déjà vu. [Such attacks have] been staged many times before at every critical juncture of Syria's war against terrorism. The terrorists' Western patrons, led by the US, are eagerly awaiting the staged attack so as to use it as a pretext for yet another naked aggression against Syria," Moustapha added."The Western powers have already decided that the attack 'must' happen, and have already prepared their 'reaction' to the 'attack' in complete disregard for their very own public opinion," the diplomat added.On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, citing the province's residents, that the filming of a chemical weapons provocation had begun in the settlement of Jisr al-Shughur. The statement came in the wake of earlier warnings voiced by Russian officials, who, citing sources, said that militants in Idlib were preparing the false-flag chemical weapons attack to frame the government forces and spark a US-led military intervention in Syria.In the most recent case in April, France, the United Kingdom and the United States hit what they called Damascus' chemical weapons facilities with over 100 missiles. The Western allies' attack followed the alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians in the Syrian city of Douma.