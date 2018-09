© NASA



North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence's arrival. Governor Ralph Northam issued a"Hurricane Florence has the potential to cause catastrophic flooding, especially in our coastal areas," Governor Northam said in a statement . "This evacuation is for the safety of thousands of Virginians living in that zone. But the effects of this storm will be felt statewide, and I encourage everyone in Virginia to prepare now."The Virginia governor added that the entire state will be affected but further evacuations are not necessary at this time. He also stated that the hurricane's path is liable to change and that Virginians should prepare for "coastal storm surge, inland flooding that may be severe, high winds, and widespread power outages."Florence hasas it descends upon the southeastern seaboard of the US.Meanwhile,The National Hurricane Centre hasdue to a "prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event."ItThe latest Category 4 to hit the Carolinas was Hurricane Hazel in 1954.